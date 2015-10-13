Schooling Pakistan
A man teaches students at a school in Kababiyan refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 6, 2015. Aid programs for some of the 2.5 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan are being slashed amid the worst funding shortfall for a generation, as the...more
A student (C) reacts as she attends a lecture on measures to take when sexual harassment occurs, during a class in Shadabad Girls Elementary School in Gohram Panhwar village in Johi, some 325 km (202 miles) from Karachi February 12, 2014. Sex...more
Girls read books containing short verses from the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, on the outskirts of Islamabad September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A girl attends a class at a makeshift school on the outskirts of Islamabad April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Hazara students attend a sketching class in Mehrabad, Quetta September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Madrasa (religious school) students play soccer on the grounds of a slum in Karachi, Pakistan, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A boy recites from a book during a lesson at a school in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Hazara students attend a class at Ummat Public School in Mehrabad, Quetta August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Students run across a road while heading towards a madrasa (religious school) near a slum in Karachi July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Students read the Koran at the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia Seminary Islamic Study School in Karachi December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Students pray during assembly at a school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Master Mohammad Ayoub poses with his fifth grade students at a local park in Islamabad, Pakistan September 18, 2015. Ayoub, a Pakistani civil servant, started his programme to educate underprivileged children in 1985. Ayoub provides the educational...more
A girls attends a class at a government girls' high school in Mingora, Pakistan's Swat Valley October 11, 2014. The words on the girl's cheek read, "In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful". REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A boy sits in a van with others while heading to their school after it reopened in Rawalpindi January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, sit on a bench as shadows of boys, looking into the Zakariya madrassa, fall onto a classroom wall in Karachi December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
