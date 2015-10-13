Schooling Pakistan

Master Mohammad Ayoub poses with his fifth grade students at a local park in Islamabad, Pakistan September 18, 2015. Ayoub, a Pakistani civil servant, started his programme to educate underprivileged children in 1985. Ayoub provides the educational...more

Master Mohammad Ayoub poses with his fifth grade students at a local park in Islamabad, Pakistan September 18, 2015. Ayoub, a Pakistani civil servant, started his programme to educate underprivileged children in 1985. Ayoub provides the educational supplies from his income as a civil servant while volunteers and his students teach the children English, Urdu and maths. Their classroom is in a local park during fair weather and a room in the local slum in the rainy season. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

