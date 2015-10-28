Edition:
Schooling Syria

Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. Hosam Kamel school, that was bombed and partially destroyed, started the new school year after restoration work was done, activists said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Boys play at a school's playground as one of them sits in front of a wall painted with an opposition flag in the rebel-controlled area of Aleppo's Seif al-Dawla, Syria October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Students attend a class inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A student uses a seat as a desk in an overcrowded class inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Students attend a class inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Students look out from a window of their classroom at a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Geometry instruments are pictured inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Books covered in dust are pictured inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A school girl walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

