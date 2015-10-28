Schooling Syria
Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. Hosam Kamel school, that was bombed and partially destroyed, started the new school year after...more
Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Boys play at a school's playground as one of them sits in front of a wall painted with an opposition flag in the rebel-controlled area of Aleppo's Seif al-Dawla, Syria October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Students attend a class inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A student uses a seat as a desk in an overcrowded class inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students attend a class inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students look out from a window of their classroom at a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Geometry instruments are pictured inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Books covered in dust are pictured inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A school girl walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
