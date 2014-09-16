Scotland: independence or union
Corporate Affairs Manager Samantha Bartholomew, 36, poses in her living room in London September 12, 2014. Bartholomew said "I'm incredibly proud to be Scottish. I think Scotland is an amazing country with a very strong national identity and I think...more
Lewis MacAskill, 23, a university graduate poses for a photograph in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. MacAskill said, "I want to a see a fairer and more prosperous Scotland. A country that can take care of its...more
Retired department store employee Alvan Melbourne, 83, poses in his kitchen in London September 12, 2014. The retiree has never been to Scotland, but thinks that it should remain part of the United Kingdom. "It's sad, why don't they want to be with...more
Designer Vivienne Westwood, wearing a "Yes" badge and waving a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, poses backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London...more
Alexander Technique student Ruth, 39, who is originally from Scotland, poses in her sitting room with a chart she made to express why she thinks Scotland should vote no to independence in London September 13, 2014. Ruth said "We are better together,...more
Stylist, writer and London Fashion Week attendee Josie Smith, 29, who is originally from Scotland, poses outside Somerset House in London September 13, 2014. Smith, who is originally from Scotland, thinks a lot of people are scared of change, which...more
Writer Julie Threapleton, 41, who grew up in Canada, poses in her back garden in London September 12, 2014. "I do not believe the Scottish people will be better off as a sovereign nation. Nor do I think oil should be the deciding factor. Resources...more
"Yes" voter Jack Cunningham, 19, poses for a photograph while holding a Saltire flag in Edinburgh, Scotland September 12, 2014. According to Cunningham, who works as a sales assistant in a gaming shop, " I really want nuclear weapons out the country....more
"No" voter Ken Brown, a retired chemical plant manager, poses for a photograph with a Union flag on the beach at Troon, Ayrshire September 15, 2014. Brown said, "I think that as a country we are much better together. Scotland is quite socialist by...more
"Yes" voter Margaret Ann MacLeod, 46, a dental hygienist, poses on the dockside in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. "Very simply I want the people of Scotland to make decisions for Scotland," said MacLeod....more
"No" voter Minnie Torrens poses for a photograph with the Union flag in Troon, Ayrshire September 15, 2014. She said, "I am from Northern Ireland originally but have lived in Scotland for 26 years and think we all benefit from the Union. Also as a...more
Bob Duncan, 56, a software engineer, poses for a photograph on the dockside in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. "The main reason is the democratic deficit. I want to make sure Scotland always gets the...more
