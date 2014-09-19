Scotland votes to stay
A couple sit outside the Scottish Parliament after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign reacts as she stands outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond speaks at the "Yes" Campaign headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A supporter from the "No" Campaign watches as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks in front of 10 Downing Street, in central London September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Scots, based in Hong Kong, supporting Scotland's independence monitor Scotland's referendum results inside a Scottish bar in Hong Kong September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dejected supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk through George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man stands on the Royal Mile after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Two supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk back home in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man walks past graffiti in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "No" Campaign watch as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The remnants of a message written in tape by "Yes" campaign is seen in George Square after Scotland voted against becoming an independent country, in Glasgow, Scotland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "No" Campaign celebrates at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign wave Scottish Saltire flags in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "No" Campaign sleep as they wait for the announcement of results, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign waves a Scottish Saltire flag outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A ballot box is emptied as workers prepare to count ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Crowds cheer as a man climbs onto the Scott Monument in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A worker keeps a tally at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A dog waits for its master to vote outside the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A women wears stickers on her face on a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Presiding officer Anne MacKay and her father and Poll Clerk George MacKay are seen outside the Coulags caravan polling station, in the Scottish Highlands September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
