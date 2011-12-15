Edition:
Scotland's isolated isle

Salmon farmer Stuart Anderson, 18, wipes his face as he helps remove dead fish from the salmon farm cages on the island of Out Skerries, off the east coast of Scotland, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Firewoman Alice Arthur watches the plane leave Out Skerries, off the east coast of Scotland, September 22, 2011. Out Skerries is a tiny, treeless island off the east coast of Scotland where the population is just 65. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Firewoman Alice Arthur watches the plane leave Out Skerries, off the east coast of Scotland, September 22, 2011. Out Skerries is a tiny, treeless island off the east coast of Scotland where the population is just 65. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Carla Anderson, 14, expresses her frustration during an art lesson with teacher Alice Arthur (who is also her cousin) at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. There are only seven children on the island making the school the smallest in the UK. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Carla Anderson, 14, expresses her frustration during an art lesson with teacher Alice Arthur (who is also her cousin) at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. There are only seven children on the island making the school the smallest in the UK. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ivan Anderson, 9, looks out on the bay from Out Skerries school playground, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ivan Anderson, 9, looks out on the bay from Out Skerries school playground, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Owen Anderson, 12, messes around during class at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Owen Anderson, 12, messes around during class at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Owen Anderson, 12, plays on his own during lunch time at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Owen Anderson, 12, plays on his own during lunch time at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A secondary school pupil makes jewellery during a CDT class lesson at Out Skerries school, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A secondary school pupil makes jewellery during a CDT class lesson at Out Skerries school, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Owen Anderson, 12, holds a guitar during a music lesson at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Owen Anderson, 12, holds a guitar during a music lesson at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sunshine breaks through the clouds on Out Skerries, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sunshine breaks through the clouds on Out Skerries, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Salmon farmer David Mcmillan is winched out of the water after removing dead fish from cages at Out Skerries, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Salmon farmer David Mcmillan is winched out of the water after removing dead fish from cages at Out Skerries, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ethan Arthur, 8, meets the plane on September 22, 2011. The plane flies out the music and computer teacher, weather permitting, every week. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ethan Arthur, 8, meets the plane on September 22, 2011. The plane flies out the music and computer teacher, weather permitting, every week. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Julie Arthur and Denise Anderson (L) drive across the island of Out Skerries on September 23, 2011. There is no pub on the island so in the evening some residents drive across the island for entertainment. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Julie Arthur and Denise Anderson (L) drive across the island of Out Skerries on September 23, 2011. There is no pub on the island so in the evening some residents drive across the island for entertainment. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Denise Anderson drives across the island of Out Skerries on September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Denise Anderson drives across the island of Out Skerries on September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Laura Minty, 18 and Carla Anderson (R), 14, share a cigarette outside a friends house on Out Skerries, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Laura Minty, 18 and Carla Anderson (R), 14, share a cigarette outside a friends house on Out Skerries, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Aron Anderson, 6 plays in the playground at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Aron Anderson, 6 plays in the playground at Out Skerries school, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

The sun breaks through the clouds on Skerries on September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

The sun breaks through the clouds on Skerries on September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

The view out onto the bay from a classroom at Out Skerries school September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

The view out onto the bay from a classroom at Out Skerries school September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Glasses of milk sit on top of pictures of all the pupils at Out Skerries school, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Glasses of milk sit on top of pictures of all the pupils at Out Skerries school, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A mirror for traffic is seen on road near Out Skerries school, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A mirror for traffic is seen on road near Out Skerries school, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Birds fly over houses at sunset on Out Skerries, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Birds fly over houses at sunset on Out Skerries, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

An aerial view of the island of Out Skerries, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

An aerial view of the island of Out Skerries, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

