Scotland's young voters

Yasmin Gray (L), 16, and Leonie Matthews, who will be 16 at time of the vote, pose for a photograph while getting ready to go to a friend's 16th birthday party in Nairn, Invernesshire March 8, 2014. Yasmin is undecided on how she will vote in the referendum and said, "I have heard different opinions from family members and the news. I am 60% yes because I think it will benefit our economy and there would be less tax in an independent Scotland. However, the 40% is no because I believe that Scotland being independent will affect our future generations as most of our money comes from oil - it will eventually run out and this will leave Scotland inevitably bust." Leonie, who plans to vote no said, "England needs Scotland and Scotland needs England for both countries to function properly." REUTERS/Paul Hackett