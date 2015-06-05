Edition:
Scourge of the barrel bomb

Men carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Men carry an injured man at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A man inspects a damaged building at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A Civil Defence member carrying a gas mask stands amid debris near a fire caused by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2014
A damaged car is seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Sunday, April 06, 2014
A helicopter loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad throws what activists say is an explosive barrel, in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2014
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2014
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014
Men react near a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2014
A survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb was dropped on Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
Smoke rises after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province May 11, 2014. Picture taken May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
Workers repair electrical grids as civilians walk past buildings damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A man cleans bloodstains off a wall of a shop at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
A member of the Civil Defence and a resident pass a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
Men inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
Civil Defence members and civilians try to pull out a body from under the rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Khodr area in Aleppo September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
A man is seen through a damaged vehicle at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Residents walk amidst the rubble of a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
A picture lies amidst debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Qatrgi neighborhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Flames erupt from a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A civil defence member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
A man carrying a child runs out of a burning building at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2014
Men react at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, followed by shelling at a bus station in Jisr al-Hajj roundabout in Aleppo May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A Civil defence member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An injured boy holding his mobile phone lies inside a field hospital in al-Ansari neighborhood after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2014
