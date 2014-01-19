Edition:
Screen Actors Guild Awards show

<p>Bryan Cranston winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for his role in "Breaking Bad" poses for photo backstage at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Bryan Cranston winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for his role in "Breaking Bad" poses for photo backstage at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on the tv series "veep" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on the tv series "veep" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Actor Jared Leto poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Performance for a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Jared Leto poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Performance for a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actor Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Bryan Cranston (R), with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Bryan Cranston (R), with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actors Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts hug during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actors Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts hug during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Actresses Julie Bowen (L) and Sofia Vergara fight over the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" as they joke around at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actresses Julie Bowen (L) and Sofia Vergara fight over the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" as they joke around at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Cast of "Modern Family" (L to R) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Cast of "Modern Family" (L to R) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>(L to R) Actors Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pose with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

(L to R) Actors Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pose with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>The cast and crew of television sitcom "Modern Family" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. Among those pictured are Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

The cast and crew of television sitcom "Modern Family" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. Among those pictured are Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Director Steve McQueen and actor Brad Pitt from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrive in the Expo Hall at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Director Steve McQueen and actor Brad Pitt from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrive in the Expo Hall at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Actor Michael Douglas poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries award for his performance in "Behind the Candelabra" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Michael Douglas poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries award for his performance in "Behind the Candelabra" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Helen Mirren poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries for "Phil Spector" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Helen Mirren poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries for "Phil Spector" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actors Tom Hanks (L) and Ben Affleck chat during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actors Tom Hanks (L) and Ben Affleck chat during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Actress Rita Moreno reacts as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actress Rita Moreno reacts as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks with Jennifer Lawrence during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks with Jennifer Lawrence during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" from presenter Robert DeNiro at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" from presenter Robert DeNiro at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Actor Bryan Cranston accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actor Bryan Cranston accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Actor Bryan Cranston (L) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actor Bryan Cranston (L) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>The cast and crew of "Breaking Bad" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

The cast and crew of "Breaking Bad" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on the tv series "veep" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on the tv series "veep" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Bryan Cranston, with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Anna Gunn pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Bryan Cranston, with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Anna Gunn pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Matthew McConaughey poses backstage with his Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Matthew McConaughey poses backstage with his Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper and presenter Robert De Niro pose for photos backstage after "American Hustle" won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Bradley Cooper and presenter Robert De Niro pose for photos backstage after "American Hustle" won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Actors Jennifer Lawrence (L) and Elisabeth Rohm pose for photos backstage after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for their work in "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actors Jennifer Lawrence (L) and Elisabeth Rohm pose for photos backstage after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for their work in "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Cate Blanchett poses backstage with her Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett poses backstage with her Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Rita Moreno poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Rita Moreno poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ben Affleck close the show at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ben Affleck close the show at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

