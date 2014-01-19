Screen Actors Guild Awards show
Bryan Cranston winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for his role in "Breaking Bad" poses for photo backstage at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on the tv series "veep" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Jared Leto poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Performance for a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bryan Cranston (R), with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts hug during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts hug during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Julie Bowen (L) and Sofia Vergara fight over the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" as they joke around at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast of "Modern Family" (L to R) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(L to R) Actors Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pose with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast and crew of television sitcom "Modern Family" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. Among those pictured are Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Steve McQueen and actor Brad Pitt from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrive in the Expo Hall at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Steve McQueen and actor Brad Pitt from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrive in the Expo Hall at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Michael Douglas poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries award for his performance in "Behind the Candelabra" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Helen Mirren poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries for "Phil Spector" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Tom Hanks (L) and Ben Affleck chat during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Tom Hanks (L) and Ben Affleck chat during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Rita Moreno reacts as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Rita Moreno reacts as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks with Jennifer Lawrence during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks with Jennifer Lawrence during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" from presenter Robert DeNiro at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bryan Cranston accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bryan Cranston accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bryan Cranston (L) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bryan Cranston (L) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast and crew of "Breaking Bad" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on the tv series "veep" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bryan Cranston, with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Anna Gunn pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Matthew McConaughey poses backstage with his Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Bradley Cooper and presenter Robert De Niro pose for photos backstage after "American Hustle" won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cate Blanchett accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Jennifer Lawrence (L) and Elisabeth Rohm pose for photos backstage after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for their work in "American Hustle" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Cate Blanchett poses backstage with her Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film "Blue Jasmine" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Rita Moreno poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Rita Moreno poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ben Affleck close the show at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ben Affleck close the show at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
