Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 14, 2014 | 3:30pm BST

Screening for Ebola

Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
1 / 17
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
2 / 17
A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
3 / 17
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
4 / 17
A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
5 / 17
A medical personnel looks at a screen while checking temperatures of passengers arriving at Aleksandar the Grate airport in Skopje, Macedonia, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A medical personnel looks at a screen while checking temperatures of passengers arriving at Aleksandar the Grate airport in Skopje, Macedonia, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A medical personnel looks at a screen while checking temperatures of passengers arriving at Aleksandar the Grate airport in Skopje, Macedonia, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
6 / 17
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman leaving Guinea at the border with Mali in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman leaving Guinea at the border with Mali in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman leaving Guinea at the border with Mali in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
7 / 17
A female immigration officer uses an infrared digital laser thermometer to take the temperature of a female passenger at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A female immigration officer uses an infrared digital laser thermometer to take the temperature of a female passenger at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A female immigration officer uses an infrared digital laser thermometer to take the temperature of a female passenger at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
8 / 17
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
9 / 17
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
10 / 17
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
11 / 17
A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
12 / 17
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
13 / 17
A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
14 / 17
A boy's temperature is taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A boy's temperature is taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A boy's temperature is taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
15 / 17
A woman takes the temperature of a social mobilizer before he handles health supplies in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

A woman takes the temperature of a social mobilizer before he handles health supplies in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A woman takes the temperature of a social mobilizer before he handles health supplies in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
Close
16 / 17
Health workers in protective equipment take a sample from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Health workers in protective equipment take a sample from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Health workers in protective equipment take a sample from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Kim Jong Un re-appears

Kim Jong Un re-appears

Next Slideshows

Kim Jong Un re-appears

Kim Jong Un re-appears

The North Korean leader re-appears using a cane for support, after a lengthy absence that fueled speculation over his health.

14 Oct 2014
Ebola's global spread

Ebola's global spread

A look as the recent Ebola epidemic spreads from West Africa to the rest of the world.

13 Oct 2014
Tempers flare in Hong Kong

Tempers flare in Hong Kong

Hundreds of anti-Occupy protesters tear down barriers and scuffle with pro-democracy supporters.

13 Oct 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the past week.

10 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast