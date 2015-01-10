Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jan 10, 2015 | 4:25am GMT

Screening Selma in Selma, Alabama

Audience members line up for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. The movie is being screened for free to the residents of Selma, which was the scene of a major civil rights confrontation in March, 1965, in which police beat protesters who were marching to demand voting rights for African Americans. REUTERS/Jim Young

Audience members line up for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. The movie is being screened for free to the residents of Selma, which was the scene of a major civil rights confrontation in...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Audience members line up for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. The movie is being screened for free to the residents of Selma, which was the scene of a major civil rights confrontation in March, 1965, in which police beat protesters who were marching to demand voting rights for African Americans. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 18
A mural depicting the civil rights movement is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A mural depicting the civil rights movement is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A mural depicting the civil rights movement is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 18
A man climbs over a fence near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man climbs over a fence near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A man climbs over a fence near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 18
A woman arrives for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman arrives for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
A woman arrives for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 18
A woman holds her ticket for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015.REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman holds her ticket for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015.REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A woman holds her ticket for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015.REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 18
A statue of of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen outside Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A statue of of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen outside Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A statue of of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen outside Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 18
A painting of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on a piece of art in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A painting of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on a piece of art in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A painting of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on a piece of art in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 18
A man carries popcorn before a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man carries popcorn before a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
A man carries popcorn before a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 18
A sign in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A sign in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A sign in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 18
A police officer looks over the crowd waiting to attend a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A police officer looks over the crowd waiting to attend a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A police officer looks over the crowd waiting to attend a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 18
Painted murals on garage doors in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Painted murals on garage doors in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Painted murals on garage doors in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 18
The sun sets behind the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

The sun sets behind the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
The sun sets behind the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 18
A worker prepares the lobby of the Selma Walton Theatre in advance of the screening of the movie "Selma" in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker prepares the lobby of the Selma Walton Theatre in advance of the screening of the movie "Selma" in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A worker prepares the lobby of the Selma Walton Theatre in advance of the screening of the movie "Selma" in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 18
Selma Mayor George Evans speaks to the audience in attendance for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Selma Mayor George Evans speaks to the audience in attendance for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Selma Mayor George Evans speaks to the audience in attendance for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 18
A woman walks past a mural depicting Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman walks past a mural depicting Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A woman walks past a mural depicting Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 18
The Edmund Pettus Bridge is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

The Edmund Pettus Bridge is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
The Edmund Pettus Bridge is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 18
A mural depicting Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. President Lyndon Johnson is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A mural depicting Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. President Lyndon Johnson is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A mural depicting Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. President Lyndon Johnson is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 18
A woman is reflected in a window displaying a poster for the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theater in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman is reflected in a window displaying a poster for the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theater in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A woman is reflected in a window displaying a poster for the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theater in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

08 Jan 2015
People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.

08 Jan 2015
Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.

17 Dec 2014
Jingle Ball in New York

Jingle Ball in New York

The biggest acts take the stage at Madison Square Gardens.

14 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

Man arrested at Whitehall

Man arrested at Whitehall

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures