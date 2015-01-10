Screening Selma in Selma, Alabama
Audience members line up for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. The movie is being screened for free to the residents of Selma, which was the scene of a major civil rights confrontation in...more
A mural depicting the civil rights movement is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man climbs over a fence near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman arrives for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman holds her ticket for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015.REUTERS/Jim Young
A statue of of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen outside Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A painting of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on a piece of art in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man carries popcorn before a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A sign in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A police officer looks over the crowd waiting to attend a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Painted murals on garage doors in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
The sun sets behind the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker prepares the lobby of the Selma Walton Theatre in advance of the screening of the movie "Selma" in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Selma Mayor George Evans speaks to the audience in attendance for a screening of the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman walks past a mural depicting Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
The Edmund Pettus Bridge is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A mural depicting Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. President Lyndon Johnson is seen in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman is reflected in a window displaying a poster for the movie "Selma" at the Selma Walton Theater in Selma, Alabama, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
