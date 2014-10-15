Scuffle outside MIPIM
Police officers scuffle with demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers scuffle with demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators scuffle with police officers outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators scuffle with police officers outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor (C) to the MIPIM property fair argues with a demonstrator, outside Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A housing campaigner blows a whistle as a visitor arrives at the MIPIM property fair, outside Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators protest outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers shout at demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers scuffle with demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors arrive at the MIPIM property fair behind a line of police officers at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the MIPIM property fair reacts as he is detained by police officers following scuffles with housing campaigners outside Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor (R) to the MIPIM property fair argues with a police officer after scuffling with a demonstrator, outside Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A demonstrator protests outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators protest outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers gesture towards demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators protest outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Air mail for North Korea
Balloons carry leaflets, snacks, socks and money into the Hermit Kingdom.
24 Hours in Pictures - Oct 15 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt
A soccer match between Serbia and Albania breaks out into a brawl after a drone flew a politically sensitive flag over the pitch.
Ebola's frontlines
Images from the global fight against Ebola.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.