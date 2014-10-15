Edition:
Scuffle outside MIPIM

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Demonstrators scuffle with police officers outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Demonstrators scuffle with police officers outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor (C) to the MIPIM property fair argues with a demonstrator, outside Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A housing campaigner blows a whistle as a visitor arrives at the MIPIM property fair, outside Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Demonstrators protest outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Police officers shout at demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Visitors arrive at the MIPIM property fair behind a line of police officers at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor to the MIPIM property fair reacts as he is detained by police officers following scuffles with housing campaigners outside Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor (R) to the MIPIM property fair argues with a police officer after scuffling with a demonstrator, outside Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A demonstrator protests outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Demonstrators protest outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Police officers gesture towards demonstrators outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Demonstrators protest outside the MIPIM property fair at Olympia in London October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

