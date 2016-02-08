Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2016 | 3:56pm GMT

Search for survivors in Taiwan

Rescuers carry a survivor out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescuers carry a survivor out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Rescuers carry a survivor out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 20
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 20
A view is seen inside a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A view is seen inside a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A view is seen inside a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 20
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
4 / 20
A relative of a missing victim rushes to take a look at survivors saved by rescue workers, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A relative of a missing victim rushes to take a look at survivors saved by rescue workers, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A relative of a missing victim rushes to take a look at survivors saved by rescue workers, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 20
A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua

A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua
Close
6 / 20
A 14-year-old girl is pulled out of the wreckage of the 17-storey building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, in southern Taiwan, in this still image taken from CCTV video footage shot February 7, 2016. The girl, named as Zhou Li, was taken to hospital. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

A 14-year-old girl is pulled out of the wreckage of the 17-storey building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, in southern Taiwan, in this still image taken from CCTV video footage shot February 7, 2016. The girl, named as Zhou Li, was...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A 14-year-old girl is pulled out of the wreckage of the 17-storey building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, in southern Taiwan, in this still image taken from CCTV video footage shot February 7, 2016. The girl, named as Zhou Li, was taken to hospital. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV
Close
7 / 20
A rescue worker stands on a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A rescue worker stands on a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A rescue worker stands on a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 20
A worker places a photo of a victim at a mass funeral for earthquake victims at Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A worker places a photo of a victim at a mass funeral for earthquake victims at Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A worker places a photo of a victim at a mass funeral for earthquake victims at Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 20
A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 20
Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 20
A relative cries after his family member was confirmed dead at a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A relative cries after his family member was confirmed dead at a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A relative cries after his family member was confirmed dead at a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 20
Rescuers carry a 20-year-old male survivor, identified by Taiwan media as Huang Kuang-wei, out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescuers carry a 20-year-old male survivor, identified by Taiwan media as Huang Kuang-wei, out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescuers carry a 20-year-old male survivor, identified by Taiwan media as Huang Kuang-wei, out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 20
Rescue workers transport a body from the site where a 17-story apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue workers transport a body from the site where a 17-story apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescue workers transport a body from the site where a 17-story apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 20
Debris is lifted at a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Debris is lifted at a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Debris is lifted at a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
15 / 20
A woman cries while waiting for her relatives who are inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A woman cries while waiting for her relatives who are inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A woman cries while waiting for her relatives who are inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
16 / 20
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
17 / 20
Rescuers stand on a ledge of a collapsed building as one of them carries a 10-day-old baby after an earthquake hit the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan in this still image taken from video February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Formosa TV via Reuters TV

Rescuers stand on a ledge of a collapsed building as one of them carries a 10-day-old baby after an earthquake hit the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan in this still image taken from video February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Formosa TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescuers stand on a ledge of a collapsed building as one of them carries a 10-day-old baby after an earthquake hit the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan in this still image taken from video February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Formosa TV via Reuters TV
Close
18 / 20
Rescue personnel help a child rescued at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue personnel help a child rescued at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel help a child rescued at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Republicans debate in New Hampshire

Republicans debate in New Hampshire

Next Slideshows

Republicans debate in New Hampshire

Republicans debate in New Hampshire

The Republican presidential candidates take to the stage just days out from the New Hampshire primary.

07 Feb 2016
Earthquake hits Taiwan

Earthquake hits Taiwan

A powerful quake strikes southern Taiwan before dawn on Saturday.

06 Feb 2016
Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos

Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos

The Pentagon releases photographs linked to allegations of abuse of detainees in Iraq and Afghanistan.

06 Feb 2016
Manhattan crane collapse

Manhattan crane collapse

A massive construction crane collapse in downtown Manhattan crushes cars and closes roads.

05 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures