Search for suspects in Paris attacks

A general view shows the Appart'City hotel in Alfortville, near Paris, France, November 17, 2015 where two rooms were rented by Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam, actively wanted in France and Belgium, according to sources close to the...more

A general view shows the Appart'City hotel in Alfortville, near Paris, France, November 17, 2015 where two rooms were rented by Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam, actively wanted in France and Belgium, according to sources close to the investigation. The banner reads "We are Paris". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close