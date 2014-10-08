Edition:
Search for volcano victims

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
1 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
2 / 18
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier gets his foot stuck in volcanic ash during their rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
3 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
4 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
5 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
6 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
7 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
8 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
9 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
10 / 18
A mountain lodge, covered with volcanic ash is pictured near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
11 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
12 / 18
Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
13 / 18
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier shows volcanic ash stuck to the soles of his boot in a helicopter near the Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
14 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
15 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
16 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
17 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers carry a hiker near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
18 / 18
