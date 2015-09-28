Edition:
Searching for a bone marrow match

Sophia Trujillo has blood drawn from her mediport at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, September 25, 2015. Trujillo has aplastic anemia and needs a bone marrow transplant but with her multi-racial background of Filipino, Spanish, Irish and Italian, the search for her match has been difficult. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sophia Trujillo is measured by Vicky Hernandez during her admittance check at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, September 25, 2015. Trujillo needs a bone marrow transplant but with her multi-racial background, Sophia's mother is full-Filipino, and on her fathers side is Spanish, Irish and Italian, the search for her match has been difficult. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sophia Trujillo plays a game with Katelyn Anderson while getting a nebulizer treatment at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, September 25, 2015. Aplastic anemia is a disorder where there is bone marrow failure causing deficient production in platelets, red and white blood cells. REUTERS/Jim Young

In July 2015, she found that she needs a bone marrow transplant and that is the only option. In the meantime, Sophia gets blood transfusions every couple of weeks REUTERS/Jim Young

Sophia Trujillo (L) prepares to have blood drawn during her regular treatment at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. She does not attend school because her immunity is so low she would be susceptible to infection. REUTERS/Jim Young

Be the Match registry is a listing of potential bone marrow donors and is run by the National Marrow Donor Program and is helping Sophia search for a match. REUTERS/Jim Young

To join the Be The Match registry to help Sophia, visit <a href='http://join.bethematch.org/HelpSophia2015' target='_blank'>http://join.bethematch.org/HelpSophia2015</a> . REUTERS/Jim Young

Visit the #Swab4Sophia page hosted by the Advocate Children's Hospital <a href='http://www.advocatechildrenshospital.com/ach/swab4sophia' target='_blank'>http://www.advocatechildrenshospital.com/ach/swab4sophia/</a> . REUTERS/Jim Young

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, nearly 20,000 people each year in the U.S. need a bone marrow or blood cell transplantation from a donor. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sophia Trujillo speaks to Dr. Caitlin Agrawal during her treatment. Dr. William Goodell, oncologist/hematologist at Advocate Childrens Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, says that for white patients of northern European ancestry, a perfect match is found about 75 percent of the time and an acceptable match can be found for over 95 percent. For minority patients the odds of finding a match are lower. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sophia Trujillo (R) "high-fives" Katelyn Anderson while playing a game during a visit at Advocate Children's Hospital. Ethnicity and race for a recipient are very important factors for finding a perfect match, experts say. Sophia is half Filipino, and a mix between Italian, Spanish, and Irish so her tissue type is very diverse. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sophia Trujillo has her temperature taken while nurse Ann Marie Anzalone helps her with her boots at Advocate Children's Hospital. She loves ballet, but had to stop going to class, says Michelle Trujillo. And a temperature of 100.5 or higher for her means at least two days for a hospital stay. Due to her lower immune system she has missed months of school. REUTERS/Jim Young

Joining the registry is simple and only requires a consent form and four cheek swabs. If you are found to be a suitable match for a patient in need you will be contacted. A simple blood draw can be done to extract stem cells. Bone marrow can also be taken from your hip. Bone marrow regenerates itself so your health wouldn�t be affected at all. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sophia Trujillo (L) has blood drawn from a mediport in her chest as Katelyn Anderson (C) and Kevynne Chawle look on at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, September 25, 2015. To support Sphia through her treatment visit <a href='https://www.gofundme.com/cbya34' target='_blank'>https://www.gofundme.com/cbya34</a> . REUTERS/Jim Young

Joining the registry is simple and only requires a consent form and four cheek swabs. If you are found to be a suitable match for a patient in need you will be contacted. A simple blood draw can be done to extract stem cells. Bone marrow can also be taken from your hip. Bone marrow regenerates itself so your health wouldn�t be affected at all. REUTERS/Jim Young

