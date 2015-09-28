Searching for a bone marrow match
Sophia Trujillo has blood drawn from her mediport at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, September 25, 2015. Trujillo has aplastic anemia and needs a bone marrow transplant but with her multi-racial background of Filipino, Spanish,...more
Sophia Trujillo is measured by Vicky Hernandez during her admittance check at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, September 25, 2015. Trujillo needs a bone marrow transplant but with her multi-racial background, Sophia's mother is...more
Sophia Trujillo plays a game with Katelyn Anderson while getting a nebulizer treatment at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, September 25, 2015. Aplastic anemia is a disorder where there is bone marrow failure causing deficient...more
In July 2015, she found that she needs a bone marrow transplant and that is the only option. In the meantime, Sophia gets blood transfusions every couple of weeks REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Trujillo (L) prepares to have blood drawn during her regular treatment at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. She does not attend school because her immunity is so low she would be susceptible to infection. REUTERS/Jim...more
Be the Match registry is a listing of potential bone marrow donors and is run by the National Marrow Donor Program and is helping Sophia search for a match. REUTERS/Jim Young
To join the Be The Match registry to help Sophia, visit http://join.bethematch.org/HelpSophia2015 . REUTERS/Jim Young
Visit the #Swab4Sophia page hosted by the Advocate Children's Hospital http://www.advocatechildrenshospital.com/ach/swab4sophia/ . REUTERS/Jim Young
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, nearly 20,000 people each year in the U.S. need a bone marrow or blood cell transplantation from a donor. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Trujillo speaks to Dr. Caitlin Agrawal during her treatment. Dr. William Goodell, oncologist/hematologist at Advocate Childrens Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, says that for white patients of northern European ancestry, a perfect match is...more
Sophia Trujillo (R) "high-fives" Katelyn Anderson while playing a game during a visit at Advocate Children's Hospital. Ethnicity and race for a recipient are very important factors for finding a perfect match, experts say. Sophia is half Filipino,...more
Sophia Trujillo has her temperature taken while nurse Ann Marie Anzalone helps her with her boots at Advocate Children's Hospital. She loves ballet, but had to stop going to class, says Michelle Trujillo. And a temperature of 100.5 or higher for her...more
Joining the registry is simple and only requires a consent form and four cheek swabs. If you are found to be a suitable match for a patient in need you will be contacted. A simple blood draw can be done to extract stem cells. Bone marrow can also be...more
Sophia Trujillo (L) has blood drawn from a mediport in her chest as Katelyn Anderson (C) and Kevynne Chawle look on at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, September 25, 2015. To support Sphia through her treatment visit...more
