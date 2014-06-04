Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jun 4, 2014 | 7:40pm BST

Searching for Madeleine

A Scotland Yard detective wearing a forensic suit works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives work with a ground-penetrating radar on an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A Scotland Yard detective marks a spot on the ground at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Portuguese police move a tent at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives work at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives and Portuguese polices work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives and Portuguese police work on an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A Scotland Yard detective works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A Scotland Yard detective wearing a forensic suit works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives work at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives work with a sniffer dog at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives carry equipment at an area during the search for the missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives work on an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Scotland Yard detectives work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
