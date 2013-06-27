Searching for Snowden
People sit onboard an Aeroflot Airbus A330 heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. A Russian passenger plane left Moscow for Havana on Thursday without any sign of Edward Snowden on board. REUTERS/Maxim...more
People sit onboard an Aeroflot plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People wait before boarding an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A television screens the image of Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People sit in a waiting room at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People sleep on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by Edward Snowden is seen on a plane destined for Cuba at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Two cars of the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow parked outside a terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Journalists await passengers of a flight from Hong Kong while trying to ascertain whether Edward Snowden was aboard, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Passengers line up to board a plane to Cuba at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian policemen outside the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nikolay Asmolovskiy
A plane believed to carry Edward Snowden lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
