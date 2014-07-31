Seaside pier burns

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. A Victorian-era seaside pier at Eastbourne on Britain's south coast was badly damaged when...more

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. A Victorian-era seaside pier at Eastbourne on Britain's south coast was badly damaged when fire broke out in an amusement arcade. Flames could be seen leaping from the roof of the two-storey structure and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a large plume of smoke was rising above the town. No injuries were reported. REUTERS/Chris Ison

