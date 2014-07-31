Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 31, 2014 | 2:56am BST

Seaside pier burns

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. A Victorian-era seaside pier at Eastbourne on Britain's south coast was badly damaged when fire broke out in an amusement arcade. Flames could be seen leaping from the roof of the two-storey structure and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a large plume of smoke was rising above the town. No injuries were reported. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. A Victorian-era seaside pier at Eastbourne on Britain's south coast was badly damaged when...more

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. A Victorian-era seaside pier at Eastbourne on Britain's south coast was badly damaged when fire broke out in an amusement arcade. Flames could be seen leaping from the roof of the two-storey structure and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a large plume of smoke was rising above the town. No injuries were reported. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
1 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
2 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
3 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
4 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
5 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
6 / 12
Members of the public watch as firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Members of the public watch as firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Members of the public watch as firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
7 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work on site following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work on site following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are pictured as they work on site following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
8 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
9 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
10 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
11 / 12
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Firefighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Second UN school hit

Second UN school hit

Next Slideshows

Second UN school hit

Second UN school hit

Shelling hits another U.N.-run school in Gaza.

30 Jul 2014
Wargames in the Pacific

Wargames in the Pacific

Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries across the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, one of the world's largest naval exercises.

30 Jul 2014
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

Growing cities, overuse of fertilizers, and factory wastewater have degraded China's water supplies to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are...

29 Jul 2014
Animals of the Amazon

Animals of the Amazon

The National Park in Peru has one of the highest levels of biodiversity of any park in the world.

29 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures