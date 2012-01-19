Seattle "Snowmageddon"
Pedestrians navigate through the snow in downtown Seattle during rush hour January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Zach Salgado (L) swings a pair of nunchucks in an attempt to destroy a snowman in Kirkland, Washington as his friend Brady O'Brien looks on January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
(L-R) Coeurin Derbyshire, Cooper Pearce, Zach Salgado and Brady O'Brien build a snow fort in Kirkland, Washington January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Brady O'Brien (C) jumps on a snowman as friends look on in Kirkland, Washington January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Vehicles aboard the Seattle-Bainbridge Island ferry disembark during rush hour in Seattle, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Pedestrians navigate through the snow in downtown Seattle during rush hour January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Snow accumulates on the branches of trees below the Space Needle in Seattle, after heavy snowfall in the Puget Sound Region January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Cary Rheder of Newcastle, Washington shovels snow off his car in downtown Bellevue, Washington while on his way to work January 18, 2012. Seattle area residents on Tuesday braced for an epic storm, expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow and nicknamed "Snowmageddon" for the havoc it was expected to wreak on the region. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Vehicles ignore a road closure on a hill in Kirkland, Washington as the northeast was hit with a snowstorm January 18, 2012. Seattle area residents on Tuesday braced for an epic storm, expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow and nicknamed "Snowmageddon" for the havoc it was expected to wreak on the region. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Snow blankets the roof of the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle January 15, 2012, while a ferry floats past West Seattle in the background as snow continues to fall during the Puget Sound region's first major storm of this winter. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Joshua Richardson of Seattle slides down Virginia Street in a laundry basket in Seattle, after heavy snowfall in the Puget Sound Region January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle residents Joe Moore (R) pushes friend Sam Clement, both 12, on a sled in Maple Leaf Park in Seattle January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Brad Bethune (R) and Cynthia Mason brush off the snow from their car before heading out on the roads after an overnight winter storm brought heavy snows to the Puget Sound region, in Seattle January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A worker shovels snow from a sidewalk at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Sea-Tac, Washington, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Cheryl Claypool uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalk in front of her home in Renton, Washington, January 18, 2012, as snow blanketed the Puget Sound region overnight. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A motorist gets help while stuck on a lane barrier in the early morning commute near Interstate 405 in Kirkland, Washington January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Seattle-area resident Jamshid Khajavi sees the heavy snowfall as an opportunity to ski cross-country from his home in Kirkland to Bellevue, Washington, a 20 miles roundtrip, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Priya Naik runs through the snow after an overnight winter storm brought heavy snows to the Puget Sound region, around Greenlake in Seattle January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A United Airlines passenger plane is being de-iced at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A motorist gets freed after being stuck on a lane barrier in the early morning commute near Interstate 405 in Kirkland, Washington January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
A Washington State Patrol trooper gestures to help a driver from California after spinning out in snowy conditions, on Highway 518 near Seattle, Washington, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A man rides a scooter to get around as snow blanketed Seattle-Tacoma, Washington January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
