Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 17, 2016 | 12:20pm GMT

SeaWorld's killer whales

Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 14
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 14
Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
3 / 14
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 14
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 14
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 14
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 14
Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 14
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Close
9 / 14
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 14
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 14
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Close
12 / 14
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 14
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Little horse, big medicine

Little horse, big medicine

Next Slideshows

Little horse, big medicine

Little horse, big medicine

Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.

16 Mar 2016
The happiest places on earth

The happiest places on earth

The world's top 10 happiest countries, according to the World Happiness Report, which evaluates social and economic well-being.

16 Mar 2016
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

14 Mar 2016
Remembering Nancy Reagan

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Family and friends pay tribute to former first lady Nancy Reagan.

10 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures