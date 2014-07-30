Edition:
Wed Jul 30, 2014

Second UN school hit

A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling, as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling, as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take a shelter at a United Nations-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take a shelter at a United Nations-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
