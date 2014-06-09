Edition:
Security in Brazil

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian army personnel (C) goes through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY MILITARY)

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force prepare for a presentation Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian army personnel wearing a gas mask takes part in a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A soldier holds a gas mask during an event by members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force presenting Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the Brazilian Army take part in a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An helicopter takes up position during a crowd control training session, with FBI agents, for troops providing security for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian army soldiers work during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Military police officers stand during a presentation of troops that are responsible for security ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Members of the National Security Force, composed of police and firemen, practice crowd control in Brasilia February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Riot police patrol the Santinho beach next the Costao do Santinho hotel ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Florianopolis, Santa Catarina state, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A sniper from the National Security Force takes aim during a crowd control exercise for troops training to provide security at the 2014 World Cup, in Brasilia February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Public security workers attend to a man simulating an injury inside a tent during a security drill ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Police officers patrol a soccer field atop the Arvore Seca slum in the Lins slum complex during an operation to install the Police Peacekeeping Unit in the region in Rio de Janeiro October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A policeman observes a screen displaying the Maracana stadium during a media tour at the security center for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Residents watch as Brazilian Navy soldiers in an armoured vehicle patrol the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A sniper aims his gun to Rocinha slum during the inauguration of its Peacekeeping Unit Program in Rio de Janeiro September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Pictures