Seeking asylum in Germany
Migrants rest in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. The number of asylum applications in Germany is expected to more than double to 450,000 this year from...more
A migrant girl plays with balloons as the newly arrived migrants wait in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. Germany has a long tradition of welcoming refugees, in part a...more
A newly arrived migrant from Benin waits with other migrants in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. But tensions have flared as Germany struggles, along with the rest of the...more
A migrant boy waits at his parents' suitcase as they leave the Berlin State Office for Health and Social Affairs with other newly arrived refugees who waited all day to apply for asylum in Berlin, August 10, 2015. The tensions between opponents and...more
A newly arrived migrant holds her child as she waits to apply for asylum at the State Office for Health and Social Affairs in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A newly arrived refugee holds a number that has been allocated to him by the authority in order to get accommodation in front of the Berlin State Office for Health and Social Affairs where he waits with other migrants to apply for asylum in Berlin,...more
Syrian migrant Hanife (C) and her daughters Roya, 7, and Fatima, 6, (R) sit on the ground in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Newly arrived migrants wash children's faces in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Asylum seekers from various countries rest as they wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Rosenheim, southern Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Asylum seeker is pictured behind glass after she was picked up by German police at train station in Rosenheim, southern Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Migrants are seen reflected in a mirror as they wait to receive bedsheets in a hostel used as a temporary shelter for migrants in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Workers erect new buildings for migrants inside a camp in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Alban, a 27-year old refugee from Albania, walks through the empty streets of the village of Kerpen Manheim on the way towards the bus station in Manheim, Germany, August 4, 2015. About 100 refugees found temporary shelter in abandoned houses in the...more
Rubbish containers are seen in front of abandoned houses along an empty street in the village of Kerpen Manheim, Germany, August 4, 2015. The village will be fully abandoned by the end of 2020 as German energy giant RWE will extend its opencast coal...more
Asylum seekers from Syria wait at the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) for an arrangement at a reception center for asylum seekers in Berlin, Germany, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A child sleeps on three chairs as asylum seekers wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Asylum seekers from various countries wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as a makeshift reception center for migrants, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An asylum seeker rests on a table as he waits to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A volunteer gives German language instruction to asylum seekers at an emergency reception center for asylum seekers in Berlin's district Moabit, Germany, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Workers arrange 200 beds and lockers in a sports hall of a school during preparations to receive asylum seekers, in Puchheim near Munich, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Asylum seekers from Syria gesture as they sit outside tents which were additionally set up at the reception center for asylum seekers of the federal state of Brandenburg in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a Palestinian refugee girl who gave her name as Reem during a forum discussion organized by the Chancellery in the northern city of Rostock, Germany, July 15, 2015, in this still image captured from a...more
Albanian and Kosovo refugees board an airplane to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. About 110 Albanian and Kosovo refugees were extradited after their asylum proposal was declined. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A child looks out an airplane window after boarding along with other Albanian and Kosovo refugees, as they make their way to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Asylum seekers queue to enter the central receiving facility for refugees, where they will start the process to try and prove their grounds to be granted refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Files of asylum applications sit in a filing cabinet at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An asylum seeker is electronically fingerprinted at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Asylum seekers wait to apply for refugee status at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An asylum seeker walks between emergency accommodation shelters for applicants awaiting refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An asylum seeker shows his inked fingers at the central receiving facility for refugees, where he started the process to try and prove his grounds for refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Next Slideshows
Toxic waters
A look at extreme water pollution, as Colorado copes with the accidental release of three million gallons of gold mine wastewater into local streams.
Faces of Ferguson
Since the shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown, the faces of those in Ferguson have reflected the nation's tension.
State of emergency in Ferguson
Authorities declare a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, as people mark the anniversary of Michael Brown's death.
Shootout in Ferguson
Tyrone Harris was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police on the anniversary of Michael Brown's death.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.