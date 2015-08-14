Seeking asylum in Germany
A migrant girl plays with balloons as the newly arrived migrants wait in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. The number of asylum applications in Germany is expected to more...more
Migrants rest in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. Germany has a long tradition of welcoming refugees, in part a response to its Nazi past when 500,000 Jews...more
Migrant boys play soccer in front of an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Drawings by migrant children are pinned on a wall in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Migrants attend a German lesson conducted in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Migrants attend a German lesson conducted in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A newly arrived migrant from Benin waits with other migrants in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. But tensions have flared as Germany struggles, along with the rest of the...more
A migrant boy waits at his parents' suitcase as they leave the Berlin State Office for Health and Social Affairs with other newly arrived refugees who waited all day to apply for asylum in Berlin, August 10, 2015. The tensions between opponents and...more
Migrants play table football in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Migrants receive clothes at a migrants camp during a visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen in Sonthofen, southern Germany, August 13 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Migrants walk along a corridor in a refugee camp near a former casern during a visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen in Sonthofen, southern Germany, August 13 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A newly arrived migrant holds her child as she waits to apply for asylum at the State Office for Health and Social Affairs in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A newly arrived refugee holds a number that has been allocated to him by the authority in order to get accommodation in front of the Berlin State Office for Health and Social Affairs where he waits with other migrants to apply for asylum in Berlin,...more
Syrian migrant Hanife (C) and her daughters Roya, 7, and Fatima, 6, (R) sit on the ground in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Newly arrived migrants wash children's faces in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Asylum seekers from various countries rest as they wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Rosenheim, southern Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Asylum seeker is pictured behind glass after she was picked up by German police at train station in Rosenheim, southern Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Migrants are seen reflected in a mirror as they wait to receive bedsheets in a hostel used as a temporary shelter for migrants in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Workers erect new buildings for migrants inside a camp in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Alban, a 27-year old refugee from Albania, walks through the empty streets of the village of Kerpen Manheim on the way towards the bus station in Manheim, Germany, August 4, 2015. About 100 refugees found temporary shelter in abandoned houses in the...more
Asylum seekers from Syria wait at the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) for an arrangement at a reception center for asylum seekers in Berlin, Germany, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A child sleeps on three chairs as asylum seekers wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Asylum seekers from various countries wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as a makeshift reception center for migrants, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An asylum seeker rests on a table as he waits to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers arrange 200 beds and lockers in a sports hall of a school during preparations to receive asylum seekers, in Puchheim near Munich, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Asylum seekers from Syria gesture as they sit outside tents which were additionally set up at the reception center for asylum seekers of the federal state of Brandenburg in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a Palestinian refugee girl who gave her name as Reem during a forum discussion organized by the Chancellery in the northern city of Rostock, Germany, July 15, 2015, in this still image captured from a...more
Albanian and Kosovo refugees board an airplane to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. About 110 Albanian and Kosovo refugees were extradited after their asylum proposal was declined. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A child looks out an airplane window after boarding along with other Albanian and Kosovo refugees, as they make their way to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Asylum seekers queue to enter the central receiving facility for refugees, where they will start the process to try and prove their grounds to be granted refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Files of asylum applications sit in a filing cabinet at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An asylum seeker is electronically fingerprinted at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Asylum seekers wait to apply for refugee status at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An asylum seeker walks between emergency accommodation shelters for applicants awaiting refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An asylum seeker shows his inked fingers at the central receiving facility for refugees, where he started the process to try and prove his grounds for refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
