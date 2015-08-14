Seeking asylum in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a Palestinian refugee girl who gave her name as Reem during a forum discussion organized by the Chancellery in the northern city of Rostock, Germany, July 15, 2015, in this still image captured from a Reuters video footage. Reem, who faces deportation from Germany after living there for four years told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she has goals in life just like everyone else and would like to go to university. Reem told Merkel how her family had moved to Germany as refugees four years ago and was still waiting to hear whether they would be able to stay. REUTERS/Reuters TV

