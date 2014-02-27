Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 27, 2014 | 5:15pm GMT

Seeking sanctuary

<p>A tent is illuminated as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. The ornate 17th century church in central Brussels has become a shelter for a group of Afghan asylum seekers, protesting their deportation back to their home country. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A tent is illuminated as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. The ornate 17th century church in central Brussels has become a shelter for a group of Afghan...more

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A tent is illuminated as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. The ornate 17th century church in central Brussels has become a shelter for a group of Afghan asylum seekers, protesting their deportation back to their home country. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
1 / 20
<p>An asylum seeker from Afghanistan rests in his tent inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 6, 2014. The families, whose first request to stay in Belgium was rejected, were invited to stay in Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage by the church&rsquo;s priest. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

An asylum seeker from Afghanistan rests in his tent inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 6, 2014. The families, whose first request to stay in Belgium was rejected, were invited to stay in Saint John the...more

Thursday, February 27, 2014

An asylum seeker from Afghanistan rests in his tent inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 6, 2014. The families, whose first request to stay in Belgium was rejected, were invited to stay in Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage by the church’s priest. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
2 / 20
<p>Laundry hangs to dry as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, February 6, 2014. They have now been eating, sleeping and teaching their children in the building for more than three months. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Laundry hangs to dry as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, February 6, 2014. They have now been eating, sleeping and teaching their children in the building for more than three months....more

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Laundry hangs to dry as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, February 6, 2014. They have now been eating, sleeping and teaching their children in the building for more than three months. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
3 / 20
<p>An Afghan asylum seeker wakes up near a stove after a night inside a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

An Afghan asylum seeker wakes up near a stove after a night inside a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

An Afghan asylum seeker wakes up near a stove after a night inside a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
4 / 20
<p>An Afghan woman and her child wait in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

An Afghan woman and her child wait in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

An Afghan woman and her child wait in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
5 / 20
<p>Afghan asylum seekers wash themselves in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Afghan asylum seekers wash themselves in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Afghan asylum seekers wash themselves in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
6 / 20
<p>Khatera Shams from Kabul, Afghanistan, consoles her daughter Hadia, 5, as they sit in a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Khatera Shams from Kabul, Afghanistan, consoles her daughter Hadia, 5, as they sit in a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Khatera Shams from Kabul, Afghanistan, consoles her daughter Hadia, 5, as they sit in a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
7 / 20
<p>Afghan asylum seeker Elyas Fazli from Herat shows a picture of a slaughtered sheep in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Afghan asylum seeker Elyas Fazli from Herat shows a picture of a slaughtered sheep in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Afghan asylum seeker Elyas Fazli from Herat shows a picture of a slaughtered sheep in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
8 / 20
<p>Afghan children take part in a drawing workshop inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Afghan children take part in a drawing workshop inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Afghan children take part in a drawing workshop inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
9 / 20
<p>Hadiha Homahi, 8, from Afghanistan, displays her drawing inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Hadiha Homahi, 8, from Afghanistan, displays her drawing inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Hadiha Homahi, 8, from Afghanistan, displays her drawing inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
10 / 20
<p>Children play inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Children play inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Children play inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
11 / 20
<p>Abdul Khaleq from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a picture of himself taken in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Abdul Khaleq from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a picture of himself taken in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Abdul Khaleq from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a picture of himself taken in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
12 / 20
<p>Sikh men from Afghanistan sit on their beds inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sikh men from Afghanistan sit on their beds inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Sikh men from Afghanistan sit on their beds inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
13 / 20
<p>Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan poses inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan poses inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan poses inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
14 / 20
<p>Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a document setting out the removal of his right to stay in Belgium at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a document setting out the removal of his right to stay in Belgium at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir more

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a document setting out the removal of his right to stay in Belgium at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
15 / 20
<p>An asylum seeker from the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, who declined to give his name and said he was injured by the Taliban during his detention, shows his wounded hands at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

An asylum seeker from the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, who declined to give his name and said he was injured by the Taliban during his detention, shows his wounded hands at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the...more

Thursday, February 27, 2014

An asylum seeker from the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, who declined to give his name and said he was injured by the Taliban during his detention, shows his wounded hands at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
16 / 20
<p>An Afghan girl plays inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, while others Afghan asylum seekers follow French lessons, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

An Afghan girl plays inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, while others Afghan asylum seekers follow French lessons, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

An Afghan girl plays inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, while others Afghan asylum seekers follow French lessons, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
17 / 20
<p>An Afghan asylum seeker walks past tents set up in the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

An Afghan asylum seeker walks past tents set up in the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

An Afghan asylum seeker walks past tents set up in the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
18 / 20
<p>An Afghan asylum seeker yawns outside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

An Afghan asylum seeker yawns outside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

An Afghan asylum seeker yawns outside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
19 / 20
<p>The Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage is seen in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

The Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage is seen in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 27, 2014

The Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage is seen in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
When in Rome...

When in Rome...

Next Slideshows

When in Rome...

When in Rome...

Politicians, celebrities and royals dressing for the occasion when on the road.

27 Feb 2014
Children and the Pope

Children and the Pope

Pope Francis greeting children.

27 Feb 2014
Gay marriage in America

Gay marriage in America

A new survey finds that over half of Americans now support the idea of gay marriage.

26 Feb 2014
Earth at night

Earth at night

Night images of our planet from space.

26 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures