Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks along downtown carrying an American flag as she waits for the arrival of President Obama in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
President Obama delivers remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women wipe away tears during remarks by Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (not pictured) at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama, Congressman John Lewis (C) and former President George W. Bush hold hands during a prayer in Selma, AL. March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People take pictures along the Edmund Pettus Bridge commemorating the 50th anniversary march in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson waits for the arrival of President Obama in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama tour the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets Congressman John Lewis (after Obama spoke at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL. March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Thaddeus Jackson, shows off a t-shirt commemorating the 50th anniversary march in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Former first lady Laura Bush and former president George W. Bush join current first lady Michelle Obama and President Obama for a commemoration at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama speaks at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
President Obama and former President George W. Bush among others make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson (from L), his daughter Sasha, first lady Michelle Obama and Representative John Lewis...more
Pictures of the Civil Rights Movement hang behind President Obama as he and his family tour the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and his family look at exhibits including prison uniforms worn by civil rights activists, as they tour the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lazette Bowens (L) and her daughter Zoe take a selfie at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Representative Terri Sewell (D-AL) (2nd R) hugs Representative John Lewis (D-GA) before his remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015, with President Obama looking on. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A young girl takes pictures of President Barack Obama (not pictured) over the crowd in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Next Slideshows
The road to Selma
Scenes from the civil rights movement.
The disappearance of MH370
A look back at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Dealing with dengue
Officials in Brazil are dealing with a large rise in dengue fever.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.