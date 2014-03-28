Edition:
Pictures | Fri Mar 28, 2014 | 4:20pm GMT

Send in the clowns

<p>Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the event to attend seminars, performances, and competitions. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Friday, March 28, 2014

<p>Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

