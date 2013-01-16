Edition:
Seniors of Sun City

<p>Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Barbara Miller, 77, (R) and Inge Natoli, 90, practice synchronized swimming in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. Today's residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. There are 38,500 residents in the community with an average age 72.4 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Inge Natoli, 90, (R) who emigrated to Michigan from Germany and has lived in Sun City for 29 years practices synchronized swimming with Barbara Miller, 77, in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Robert Harker, 73, and his wife Nancy, 70, square dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Retirees bowl in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Whitey Sauer, 84, shares out his homemade wine at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Retirees play poker at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Earl Gilbert, 97, plays chess at Royal Oaks retirement community in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Curtis Hay, 82, who worked for Boeing for 30 years, plays pool in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Carol McGregor, 59, of Smithers, BC in Canada, watches lawn bowls in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Barb Wald, 66, plays pickleball in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Jimmy Trollen, 80, (L) rides in a boat he converted into a vehicle in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A sign asking for help looking for a lost pair of bifocals is seen in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Sheriff's Posse of Sun City Commander Arthur Jenkins, 67, removes a coyote from an absent resident's back yard in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A woman rides in a golf cart with her dog in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Sun City Sheriff's Posse member Elizabeth Neubauer, 90, sits at the reception desk in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Elaina Scott, 68, rehearses with the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>The Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) shows his mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, her graduation photograph in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. Moundalexis moved next door to his mother to take care of her during the final stage of her life. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) watches as a Meals on Wheels volunteer greets his house-bound mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Zerik Hakobyan, 86, (L) touches her great-grandson Roman Hakobyan, 16 months, at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Sixteen-month-old Roman Hakobyan (R) plays with the wrinkles on the hand of his great-grandmother Zerik Hakobyan, 86, as she mourns at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Dario Rossini, 90, (L) works out at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Carol Johnson, 80, works out on a treadmill at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A sign marks the boundary of Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

