Seniors of Sun City
Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del...more
Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Barbara Miller, 77, (R) and Inge Natoli, 90, practice synchronized swimming in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. Today's residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing,...more
Barbara Miller, 77, (R) and Inge Natoli, 90, practice synchronized swimming in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. Today's residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. There are 38,500 residents in the community with an average age 72.4 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inge Natoli, 90, (R) who emigrated to Michigan from Germany and has lived in Sun City for 29 years practices synchronized swimming with Barbara Miller, 77, in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inge Natoli, 90, (R) who emigrated to Michigan from Germany and has lived in Sun City for 29 years practices synchronized swimming with Barbara Miller, 77, in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Robert Harker, 73, and his wife Nancy, 70, square dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Robert Harker, 73, and his wife Nancy, 70, square dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Retirees bowl in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Retirees bowl in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Whitey Sauer, 84, shares out his homemade wine at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Whitey Sauer, 84, shares out his homemade wine at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Retirees play poker at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Retirees play poker at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Earl Gilbert, 97, plays chess at Royal Oaks retirement community in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Earl Gilbert, 97, plays chess at Royal Oaks retirement community in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Curtis Hay, 82, who worked for Boeing for 30 years, plays pool in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Curtis Hay, 82, who worked for Boeing for 30 years, plays pool in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carol McGregor, 59, of Smithers, BC in Canada, watches lawn bowls in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carol McGregor, 59, of Smithers, BC in Canada, watches lawn bowls in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Barb Wald, 66, plays pickleball in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Barb Wald, 66, plays pickleball in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Trollen, 80, (L) rides in a boat he converted into a vehicle in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Trollen, 80, (L) rides in a boat he converted into a vehicle in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign asking for help looking for a lost pair of bifocals is seen in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign asking for help looking for a lost pair of bifocals is seen in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheriff's Posse of Sun City Commander Arthur Jenkins, 67, removes a coyote from an absent resident's back yard in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheriff's Posse of Sun City Commander Arthur Jenkins, 67, removes a coyote from an absent resident's back yard in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman rides in a golf cart with her dog in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman rides in a golf cart with her dog in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sun City Sheriff's Posse member Elizabeth Neubauer, 90, sits at the reception desk in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sun City Sheriff's Posse member Elizabeth Neubauer, 90, sits at the reception desk in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Elaina Scott, 68, rehearses with the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Elaina Scott, 68, rehearses with the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) shows his mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, her graduation photograph in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. Moundalexis moved next door to his mother to take care of her during the final stage of her life. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) shows his mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, her graduation photograph in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. Moundalexis moved next door to his mother to take care of her during the final stage of her life. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) watches as a Meals on Wheels volunteer greets his house-bound mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) watches as a Meals on Wheels volunteer greets his house-bound mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zerik Hakobyan, 86, (L) touches her great-grandson Roman Hakobyan, 16 months, at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zerik Hakobyan, 86, (L) touches her great-grandson Roman Hakobyan, 16 months, at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sixteen-month-old Roman Hakobyan (R) plays with the wrinkles on the hand of his great-grandmother Zerik Hakobyan, 86, as she mourns at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Sixteen-month-old Roman Hakobyan (R) plays with the wrinkles on the hand of his great-grandmother Zerik Hakobyan, 86, as she mourns at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dario Rossini, 90, (L) works out at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dario Rossini, 90, (L) works out at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carol Johnson, 80, works out on a treadmill at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carol Johnson, 80, works out on a treadmill at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign marks the boundary of Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign marks the boundary of Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Detroit auto show
A lineup of new cars are revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
No Pants Subway Ride
Commuters show off their underwear during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City and New York City.
Inauguration dress rehearsal
Actors portray President Obama, the First Lady, Joe and Jill Biden during a dress rehearsal ahead of the January 21 presidential inauguration.
Kate's official portrait
The first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting outside UK parliament
Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack".
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.