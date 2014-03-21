Separated by religion in CAR
A man sits next to a wall with graffiti in a cell of the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. Hatred between Christians and Muslims in Central African Republic has reached a "terrifying level", the U.N.'s...more
A prison guard patrols within the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Inmates rest in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Inmates stand in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men stand in a cell for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man gets his head shaved in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man sits in a cell for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Inmates try to get out of a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man dresses after his shower at a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Personal belongings hang on the wall of a cell at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A prison guard stands by the entrance of a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man stands in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men sit in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Muslim men, who are separated from the rest of the Christian detainees, pose for a picture in a cell within the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man sits in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man sits in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men stand in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men play checkers on the floor of a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man gets his head shaved in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men are pictured in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, in the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man combs his hair in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, in the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A soldier stands guard by the door of a prison block within the central prison in the district of Wango in the capital Bangui March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
