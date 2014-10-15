Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt
Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia grabs a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, that was flown over the pitch during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and...more
Fans of Serbia confront the riot police during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Albania's Bekim Balaj (L) and his teammate Andi Lila (R) scuffle with Serbia's players during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Serbia react as a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, is flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK...more
Fans of Serbia react during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bekim Balaj (center R) of Albania takes a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, which was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against...more
Riot police clashes with fans during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Serbia roll a barrel towards the riot police during clashes at the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Serbia burn a NATO flag during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Nenad Tomovic (C) of Serbia argues with Bekim Balaj (2nd L) of Albania who carries a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, after it was flown over the pitch during their Euro...more
Albania's Lorik Cana (top R) clashes with a fan of Serbia during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Albania's Burim Kukeli clashes with fan of Serbia during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A fan of Serbia scuffles with Albania's Mergim Mavraj during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot police stand guard during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Albania's players retreat into the tunnel during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Serbia at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Aleksandar Kolarov of Serbia reacts as flares are thrown to the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot police stands guard near fans of Serbia during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Serbia confront the riot police during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, is flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade...more
