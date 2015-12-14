Serena: Sportsperson of the year
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serena Williams poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in...more
Serena Williams of the U.S.A looks at the trophy after winning her Women's Final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams listens to a reporter's question during a post-match press conference following her loss to Roberta Vinci of Italy in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11,...more
A bird flies above Serena Williams as she prepares to serve to compatriot Madison Keys during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams plays a shot to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Serena Williams embraces her sister and compatriot Venus Williams after defeating her in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams screams after missing a shot against Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister and compatriot Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams serves to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serena Williams signs autographs after defeating compatriot Madison Keys in their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
Kobe Bryant to retire
Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant will retire after the 2015-16 NBA season.
Royals win World Series
The Kansas City Royals take their first championship in 30 years.
All Blacks champions again
New Zealand cemented their status as the greatest team in rugby history when they beat Australia to become world champions for a record third time.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.