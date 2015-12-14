Edition:
United Kingdom
Mon Dec 14, 2015

Serena: Sportsperson of the year

Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serena Williams poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool

Serena Williams poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool
Serena Williams of the U.S.A looks at the trophy after winning her Women's Final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Serena Williams of the U.S.A looks at the trophy after winning her Women's Final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S.A looks at the trophy after winning her Women's Final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams listens to a reporter's question during a post-match press conference following her loss to Roberta Vinci of Italy in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Serena Williams listens to a reporter's question during a post-match press conference following her loss to Roberta Vinci of Italy in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Serena Williams listens to a reporter's question during a post-match press conference following her loss to Roberta Vinci of Italy in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A bird flies above Serena Williams as she prepares to serve to compatriot Madison Keys during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A bird flies above Serena Williams as she prepares to serve to compatriot Madison Keys during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A bird flies above Serena Williams as she prepares to serve to compatriot Madison Keys during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Serena Williams reacts during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams plays a shot to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Serena Williams plays a shot to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Serena Williams plays a shot to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Serena Williams embraces her sister and compatriot Venus Williams after defeating her in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Serena Williams embraces her sister and compatriot Venus Williams after defeating her in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams embraces her sister and compatriot Venus Williams after defeating her in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams screams after missing a shot against Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serena Williams screams after missing a shot against Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Serena Williams screams after missing a shot against Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister and compatriot Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister and compatriot Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister and compatriot Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Serena Williams reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Serena Williams reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams serves to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Serena Williams serves to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Serena Williams serves to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serena Williams signs autographs after defeating compatriot Madison Keys in their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Serena Williams signs autographs after defeating compatriot Madison Keys in their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Serena Williams signs autographs after defeating compatriot Madison Keys in their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
