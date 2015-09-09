Edition:
Wed Sep 9, 2015

Serena vs. Venus

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Venus Williams goes to hit a return to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Venus Williams goes to hit a return to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Venus Williams goes to hit a return to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Serena Williams and her sister Venus rest between games. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Serena Williams and her sister Venus rest between games. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams and her sister Venus rest between games. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams reacts after losing a point in her quarterfinals match. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena Williams reacts after losing a point in her quarterfinals match. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams reacts after losing a point in her quarterfinals match. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams follows the flight of the ball as she falls on a return shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Serena Williams follows the flight of the ball as she falls on a return shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams follows the flight of the ball as she falls on a return shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams embraces her sister Venus after defeating her. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena Williams embraces her sister Venus after defeating her. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams embraces her sister Venus after defeating her. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams returns a shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena Williams returns a shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams returns a shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An official tosses a coin for Serena Williams and her sister Venus to select sides. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An official tosses a coin for Serena Williams and her sister Venus to select sides. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
An official tosses a coin for Serena Williams and her sister Venus to select sides. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams holds a new ball before serving to her sister. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena Williams holds a new ball before serving to her sister. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams holds a new ball before serving to her sister. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams reacts after returning a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena Williams reacts after returning a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams reacts after returning a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Venus Williams reacts during her match against her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Venus Williams reacts during her match against her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Venus Williams reacts during her match against her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams embraces her sister Venus after defeating her. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Serena Williams embraces her sister Venus after defeating her. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams embraces her sister Venus after defeating her. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Venus returns a shot to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Venus returns a shot to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Venus returns a shot to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Venus Williams hits a return to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Venus Williams hits a return to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Venus Williams hits a return to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena celebrates after winning a point in the first set. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena celebrates after winning a point in the first set. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena celebrates after winning a point in the first set. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena returns a shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Serena returns a shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena returns a shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams serves to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena Williams serves to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena Williams serves to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena enters Arthur Ashe Stadium to play her sister Venus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Serena enters Arthur Ashe Stadium to play her sister Venus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Serena enters Arthur Ashe Stadium to play her sister Venus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
