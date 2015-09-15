Edition:
Pictures | Tue Sep 15, 2015 | 10:41pm BST

Serena Williams debuts at NYFW

A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

