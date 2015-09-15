Serena Williams debuts at NYFW
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
