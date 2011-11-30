" /> " />
Sesame Street goes to Afghanistan

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A "Sesame Street" character walks with Afghans at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. Children in Afghanistan will from Thursday be able to start their education as have millions of preschoolers elsewhere in the world: by watching TV show 'Sesame Street'. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan children pose for pictures with "Sesame Street" characters at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sesame Street" characters act with Afghan girls before the inauguration of a show at French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A "Sesame Street" character walks at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker poses for pictures with "Sesame Street" character Grover before the inauguration of a show at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghans and foreigners watch "Sesame Street" show at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

