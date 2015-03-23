Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 23, 2015 | 6:25pm GMT

Seven children killed in NY fire

The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 22
A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 22
An ultra-Orthodox Jew stands near the burial plots for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An ultra-Orthodox Jew stands near the burial plots for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jew stands near the burial plots for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 22
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 22
A mourner cries during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A mourner cries during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A mourner cries during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 22
Gabriel Sassoon delivers a eulogy before the burial of his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Gabriel Sassoon delivers a eulogy before the burial of his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Gabriel Sassoon delivers a eulogy before the burial of his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 22
Mourners gather during the funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mourners gather during the funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners gather during the funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 22
Gabriel Sassoon (C) attends the burial ceremony for his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Gabriel Sassoon (C) attends the burial ceremony for his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Gabriel Sassoon (C) attends the burial ceremony for his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 22
Mourners attend the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mourners attend the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners attend the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 22
A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 22
A mourner watches the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A mourner watches the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A mourner watches the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 22
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 22
Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 22
Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 22
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 22
Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 22
People lay candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People lay candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
People lay candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 22
A man holds a child beside a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man holds a child beside a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man holds a child beside a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 22
Snow covered branches are seen in the foreground as a firefighter surveys the aftermath of home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Snow covered branches are seen in the foreground as a firefighter surveys the aftermath of home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Snow covered branches are seen in the foreground as a firefighter surveys the aftermath of home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
19 / 22
Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 22
Mourners escort a car carrying the remains of one of seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Mourners escort a car carrying the remains of one of seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Mourners escort a car carrying the remains of one of seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 22
Firefighters stand near the site of a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Firefighters stand near the site of a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Firefighters stand near the site of a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching

Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching

Next Slideshows

Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching

Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching

Activists demand justice for a woman killed by an angry mob in Kabul for allegedly burning the Koran.

23 Mar 2015
Ted Cruz goes first

Ted Cruz goes first

Texas Senator Ted Cruz cast himself as a leader of a grassroots conservative army who would "reignite the promise of America," when he tossed his hat into the...

23 Mar 2015
In the shadow of Syria's snipers

In the shadow of Syria's snipers

Makeshift barricades protect civilians and fighters from sniper fire in Syria.

23 Mar 2015
Mourning Singapore's founding father

Mourning Singapore's founding father

Tributes for Lee Kuan Yew, first prime minister and founding father of modern Singapore.

23 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures