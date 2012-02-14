Edition:
United Kingdom

Seven days of voting

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters attend an election campaign rally by Bollywood actor-turned-politician and leader of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha in Allahabad, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters attend an election campaign rally by Bollywood actor-turned-politician and leader of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha in Allahabad, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
1 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth during the second phase of state elections, in Azamgarh town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth during the second phase of state elections, in Azamgarh town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
2 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A Hindu holy man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A Hindu holy man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters queue up outside a polling centre to cast their vote in Haraiya town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters queue up outside a polling centre to cast their vote in Haraiya town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
4 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party travel on a tractor after attending an election campaign rally by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party travel on a tractor after attending an election campaign rally by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers sit atop a truck as they leave after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of the state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers sit atop a truck as they leave after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of the state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

An Indian policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

An Indian policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters take shelter from rain as they stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters take shelter from rain as they stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters display their voter identity cards as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station at Basti, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters display their voter identity cards as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station at Basti, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
10 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters wave at a helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav after he addressed an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters wave at a helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav after he addressed an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
12 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A polling officer switches off an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls, at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A polling officer switches off an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls, at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A woman casts her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A woman casts her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters stand in a queue next to a puddle after rains as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station in Shravasti town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters stand in a queue next to a puddle after rains as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station in Shravasti town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
16 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Samajwadi Party workers sit on a podium during an election campaign rally to be addressed by the party's president Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Samajwadi Party workers sit on a podium during an election campaign rally to be addressed by the party's president Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
17 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A polling officer sits with her child after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A polling officer sits with her child after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers set up a polling booth ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers set up a polling booth ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in Haraiya town, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in Haraiya town, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
20 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party stand behind a wooden barricade during an election campaign rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Unnao district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party stand behind a wooden barricade during an election campaign rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Unnao district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
22 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A Hindu holy man stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A Hindu holy man stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A voter leaves a polling station after casting his vote as it rains in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A voter leaves a polling station after casting his vote as it rains in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
25 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers sit inside a polling booth before installing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers sit inside a polling booth before installing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers sit inside a truck as they leave for their assigned polling station after collecting the electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers sit inside a truck as they leave for their assigned polling station after collecting the electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
27 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

People hold up chairs as they take cover from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Jari village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

People hold up chairs as they take cover from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Jari village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
28 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Moharram Ali, a supporter of India's ruling Congress party, shows a newspaper cut-out of him presenting a garland to Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Rae Bareli district as part of his pre-election campaign in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Moharram Ali, a supporter of India's ruling Congress party, shows a newspaper cut-out of him presenting a garland to Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Rae Bareli district as part of his pre-election campaign in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
29 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
30 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters are reflected in a puddle as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Voters are reflected in a puddle as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
31 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
32 / 33
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers wait for the voters at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Polling officers wait for the voters at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
33 / 33

Seven days of voting

Seven days of voting Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Sex doll factory

Sex doll factory
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

4:10pm GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

3:45pm GMT

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

3:05pm GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:20pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:56pm GMT

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

View More Slideshows »