Severe storms ravage U.S.
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
An unidentified resident of the Landmark at the Lake Village West apartment complex, who did not want to give his name, collects some of his belonging from his damaged home in Garland, Texas, December 28, 2015. In Texas, at least 11 people were...more
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. A storm system that triggered deadly tornadoes and flooding in the U.S. Midwest and Southwest pushed...more
A flag flies in front of the tornado-damaged Landmark at the Lake Village West apartment complex in Garland, Texas, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Yates
Garland Power & Light work to restore power after tornado damage in Garland, Texas, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Yates
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Valley Park, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Debris and a damaged car are pictured at the Lake Village West apartment complex from a tornado in Garland, Texas, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Yates
Damaged cars sit amidst the debris at the tornado-damaged Landmark at the Lake Village West apartment complex in Garland, Texas, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Yates
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
City crews clean up the damage caused by a tornado in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. A tornado struck Birmingham on Friday, damaging houses, uprooting trees and injuring at least three people in the state's largest city,...more
A sign sits underwater located in the downtown area of Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Neighbors console each other after floods waters entered their business in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
City officials survey the damage caused by a tornado in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Damage caused by a tornado is seen in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Law enforcement has the bridge closed while city workers place sand bags on the bridge to stop seepage in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Residents pick up debris caused by a tornado in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Neighbors prepare to check out the damage after floods waters entered their business in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A house is under water on the banks of the Pea River in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Members of the Hopewell Baptist church give out food after a tornado caused damage in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Damage caused by a tornado is seen in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Traffic goes across the bridge on Alabama hwy 87 at the Pea River in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
The remains of the Beverly Chapel CME Church on old Highway 4 are seen after a tornado struck Holly Springs, Mississippi, in this National Weather Service picture taken December 24, 2015. REUTERS/National Weather Service Memphis/Handout via Reuters
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
