Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 4, 2014 | 6:10pm GMT

Seville fashion

Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
1 / 16
Models present creations by Helene Misir during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models present creations by Helene Misir during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Models present creations by Helene Misir during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
2 / 16
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
3 / 16
Spanish fashion designer Claudina Mata (R) takes a "selfie" with models wearing her creations backstage during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish fashion designer Claudina Mata (R) takes a "selfie" with models wearing her creations backstage during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Spanish fashion designer Claudina Mata (R) takes a "selfie" with models wearing her creations backstage during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
4 / 16
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
5 / 16
A model presents a creation by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A model presents a creation by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
6 / 16
A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
7 / 16
Spanish model, Alejandra Dominguez, 25, poses for a portrait as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish model, Alejandra Dominguez, 25, poses for a portrait as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Spanish model, Alejandra Dominguez, 25, poses for a portrait as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
8 / 16
Spanish model, Angela Cristina, 27, stands on the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish model, Angela Cristina, 27, stands on the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Spanish model, Angela Cristina, 27, stands on the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
9 / 16
A fashion photographer takes pictures of a model during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A fashion photographer takes pictures of a model during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A fashion photographer takes pictures of a model during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
10 / 16
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
11 / 16
Models wait backstage to present creations by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models wait backstage to present creations by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Models wait backstage to present creations by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
12 / 16
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, walks along the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, walks along the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, walks along the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
13 / 16
Models present creations by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models present creations by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Models present creations by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
14 / 16
A model wearing a creation by Francisco Tamaral is seen backstage during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model wearing a creation by Francisco Tamaral is seen backstage during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A model wearing a creation by Francisco Tamaral is seen backstage during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
15 / 16
Models keep themselves warm before taking part in an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models keep themselves warm before taking part in an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Models keep themselves warm before taking part in an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Oscar de la Renta memorial

Oscar de la Renta memorial

Next Slideshows

Oscar de la Renta memorial

Oscar de la Renta memorial

Attendees at the memorial service for the late fashion designer.

03 Nov 2014
The amfAR red carpet

The amfAR red carpet

Daring outfits at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles.

30 Oct 2014
Taylor Swift on top

Taylor Swift on top

A look at the career of the country kid turned pop superstar.

29 Oct 2014
When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

27 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures