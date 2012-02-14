Edition:
United Kingdom

Sex doll factory

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

The head of an inflatable sex doll is pictured in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, China February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey,...more

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

The head of an inflatable sex doll is pictured in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, China February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker moves an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker moves an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker touches the hand of an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker touches the hand of an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker checks a vibrator during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker checks a vibrator during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker checks an inflatable sex doll as he packs dolls to transfer at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker checks an inflatable sex doll as he packs dolls to transfer at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

The head for an inflatable sex doll is pictured at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

The head for an inflatable sex doll is pictured at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Workers carry unfinished vibrators at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Workers carry unfinished vibrators at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker puts in eyes for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker puts in eyes for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

An inflatable sex doll is pictured as a worker moves one at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

An inflatable sex doll is pictured as a worker moves one at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker moves unfinished breasts for inflatable sex dolls at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker moves unfinished breasts for inflatable sex dolls at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker inflates an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A worker inflates an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 17
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

An inflatable sex doll is covered by a cloth in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

An inflatable sex doll is covered by a cloth in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 17

Sex doll factory

Sex doll factory Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Elle Style Awards

Elle Style Awards
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:10am GMT

I am transgender

All Collections

I am transgender

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Storm Doris slams Britain

All Collections

Storm Doris slams Britain

Thursday, February 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »