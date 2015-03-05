Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2015 | 6:10pm GMT

Sex doll factory

Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. The realistic silicone sex dolls can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of 5,500 euros ($6,150). The dolls weigh around 40 kilos due to a lightweight aluminum structure and take a week to construct. The company of three employees produces some one hundred custom-made silicone sex dolls a year, mainly for European customers. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. The realistic silicone sex dolls can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of 5,500...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. The realistic silicone sex dolls can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of 5,500 euros ($6,150). The dolls weigh around 40 kilos due to a lightweight aluminum structure and take a week to construct. The company of three employees produces some one hundred custom-made silicone sex dolls a year, mainly for European customers. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
1 / 16
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
2 / 16
A silicone dream doll is seen in its mold at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A silicone dream doll is seen in its mold at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A silicone dream doll is seen in its mold at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
3 / 16
Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
4 / 16
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, places a glass eye in the head of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, places a glass eye in the head of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, places a glass eye in the head of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
5 / 16
Silicone ears are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Silicone ears are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Silicone ears are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
6 / 16
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks eye alignment on a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks eye alignment on a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks eye alignment on a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
7 / 16
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
8 / 16
Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, inspects a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, inspects a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, inspects a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
9 / 16
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
10 / 16
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, prepares a silicone dream doll for shipment in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, prepares a silicone dream doll for shipment in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, prepares a silicone dream doll for shipment in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
11 / 16
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
12 / 16
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, adjusts the sunglasses of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, adjusts the sunglasses of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, adjusts the sunglasses of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
13 / 16
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, brushes the hair of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, brushes the hair of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, brushes the hair of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
14 / 16
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, places a finished silicone dream doll into a case for shipping at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, places a finished silicone dream doll into a case for shipping at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, places a finished silicone dream doll into a case for shipping at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
15 / 16
Thierry Reverdi, the owner of the Dreamdoll company, works on the mechanical structure of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thierry Reverdi, the owner of the Dreamdoll company, works on the mechanical structure of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Thierry Reverdi, the owner of the Dreamdoll company, works on the mechanical structure of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Inside a heroin den

Inside a heroin den

Next Slideshows

Inside a heroin den

Inside a heroin den

Drug cartels have turned Kenya into a transit route for narcotics, spilling drugs onto the local market.

05 Mar 2015
Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to eliminate its elephant acts by 2018 amid public outcry over animal rights.

05 Mar 2015
China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates arrive for China's National People's Congress.

05 Mar 2015
Life on the Woolwich ferry

Life on the Woolwich ferry

Woolwich, in southeast London, has been the site of a river crossing since Saxon times. It is now home to a free ferry service transporting passengers and...

05 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures