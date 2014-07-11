Edition:
Sex Tape premiere

Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Rob Lowe (C) poses in a photo booth with his son Johnowen (R) and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Jason Segel poses with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Cameron Diaz waves at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Rob Lowe (R) and Rob Corddry greet each other at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
A model roller-skates on the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Ellie Kemper poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Rob Lowe attends the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Jason Segel (L) and Cameron Diaz pose with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz wave at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members (from L-R) Rob Corddry, Rob Lowe, Ellie Kemper, Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel pose at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Trending Collections

Pictures