Sexiest men alive
1. Retired soccer player David Beckham tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
2. Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
3. Actor Reid Scott. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
4. Actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
5. Actor Sam Heughan. REUTERS/David McNew
6. Actor Justin Theroux. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7. Actor Charlie Hunnam. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8. Actor Jussie Smollett. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
9. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
10. Singer Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Neil Hall
