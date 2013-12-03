Sexually exploited in Brazil
Vanessa, 13, who was picked up by the police on the streets, poses with a DVD cover at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation, where she was sheltered after undergoing treatment for crack cocaine abuse, in Fortaleza November 1, 2013. With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution as sex workers migrate to big cities and pimps recruit more underage prostitutes to meet the demand from local and foreign soccer fans. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Vanessa, 13, who was picked up by the police on the streets, is pictured at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation, where she was sheltered after undergoing treatment for crack cocaine abuse, in Fortaleza November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Vanessa, 13, who was picked up by the police on the streets, works on an origami at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation, where she was sheltered after undergoing treatment for crack cocaine abuse, in Fortaleza November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Jessica, 16, who was arrested by the police during a raid at a sex club, sits on her bed at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation in Fortaleza November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Vanessa, 13, who was picked up by the police on the streets, works on a drawing at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation, where she was sheltered after undergoing treatment for crack cocaine abuse, in Fortaleza November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Jessica, 16, who was arrested by the police during a raid at a sex club, shows her tattoo at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation in Fortaleza November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
