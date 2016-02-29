Edition:
Shades of Oscar

Reese Witherspoon (L), Sofia Vergara and Brie Larson pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Olivia Munn (L), Cheryl Boone Isaacs of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Charlize Theron pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Heidi Klum (L), Cate Blanchett and Emily Blunt pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Olivia Wilde (L), Rooney Mara, and Lady Gaga pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Actresses Kate Winslet (L), Jennifer Lawrence (C) and Jennifer Garner pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Rachel McAdams, (L) nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Spotlight", and Saoirse Ronan, nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Brooklyn," arrive at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California in this combination photo. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (L) and Lucy Nicholson

