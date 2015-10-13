Shades of Paris
A fountain is pictured during sunset at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden rain shower hit Paris February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Eiffel tower is pictured as the sun sets in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People relax under blooming cherry trees in Paris as unusually warm spring weather continues in the French capital April 15, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults
A man crosses a bridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris, France, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
An employee is seen at work in the courtyard of the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows city rooftops with chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A couple kiss under trees with leaves that display autumn colors and mark the change of the season at the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man holds an umbrella as he walks under the rain near the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pink clouds fill the sky at sunrise above the Notre Dame Cathedral near a decorated Christmas tree as part of the holiday season Paris, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red color, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A jogger takes an early autumn morning run on a bridge near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as unusually warm temperatures continue in France October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A young man cools off in a fountain at the Trocadero Square in Paris, France, August 2, 2015 as warm summer temperatures returned to the French capital. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People walk on a crossing during the morning rush hour in the Opera district of Paris, France October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated before the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Schooling Pakistan
A look inside schools across the largely Muslim nation.
Indigenous festival
The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and to promote Native American culture and history.
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.
Bolivia's female wrestlers
Bolivia's female wrestlers battle it out.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.