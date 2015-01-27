Shadow of Air Force One
The shadow of Air Force One on the Saudi Arabian desert, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Cleveland, Ohio October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
