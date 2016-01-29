Edition:
Shadow politics

Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L) and rival Senator Ted Cruz check their watches together during a break as the program goes long at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks at a pro-life rally and campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addresses supporters as she casts a shadow on a giant Colorado flag at an event in Denver, Colorado August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A light casts the shadow of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a town hall event in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Potential Republican 2016 presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Martin O'Malley is silhouetted as he holds a campaign town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush answers a question from a reporter after speaking to the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce in Salem, New Hampshire May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
The shadow of Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is seen as he speaks to the crowd during a campaign town hall meeting in Bedford, New Hampshire January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
A silhouette of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seen as she speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
