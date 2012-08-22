Edition:
Shadows of the Three Gorges

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. The environmental problems associated with the Three Gorges dam illustrate China's energy dilemma: To move away from its reliance on coal-fired power plants, Beijing says it has to develop cleaner forms of power. Hydropower is the most cost-effective way China can meet its energy needs, but its problems are still unfolding. China built the dam to tame flooding on the Yangtze, improve shipping and produce pollutant-free power. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A view from the Three Gorges dam over the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. The dam has a total capacity of 22.5 GW, equivalent to burning 50 million tonnes of coal, according to the Three Gorges' Project State Assessment Report. The dam cost China more than $50 billion and displaced 1.4 million people while another 100,000 people may be moved from Hubei and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing in the next three to five years due to geological risks an official said in April. The number of geological disasters has risen 70 percent since the reservoir reached its maximum height of 175 metres, he said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man uses his mobile phone as he sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, in Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A labourer walks at a construction site where houses will be raised for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A cruise ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Ma Tianxin stands next to a cracked wall in his house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A woman walks pass a building under demolition at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Residents wait for a ferry on the docks of Badong city, on the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

People look at the Yangtze River as they stand on a bridge in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A fisherman walks with his catch on the banks of the Yangtze River, near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A woman looks at the Yangtze River as she stands onboard a boat near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

People stand on the banks of the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man walks down the stairs to the ferry dock in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A view of the outskirts of Badong city, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A woman stands near a poster of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at her gas station office near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A view of the Yangtze river from a building under demotion at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man stands on the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man stands at the window of a high rise apartment in downtown Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A view of Badong city on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man fishes at the Yangtze River near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man stands next to the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A woman sits on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man washes his hands next to a ship in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A labourer works at a construction site to raise houses for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A building under demotion is seen at an residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man walks with his son on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Ducks are seen at a shipyard area on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province in this August 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Ships sail on the Yangtze River in Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Twisted reinforcing bars from a building under demotion are seen at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A boy stands inside a cracked house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A family sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A farmer stands under high voltage power lines at a suburban area of Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Shadows of the Three Gorges

