Shaft of light
A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A pedestrian wearing headphones and carrying a backpack casts a shadow as he walks through a shaft of light under a bridge in central Melbourne January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
An assistant bullfighter waits before the start of a bullfight in the Maestranza bullring in Seville August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
A Bosnian prisoner stands in a metal workshop inside the country's biggest prison in Zenica October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman, injured in Saturday's earthquake, screams while being evacuated by helicopter from Melamchi, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A chick lies dead at a chicken farm in Wuhan in Hubei province, China, on February 7, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus...more
An Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier prepares to throw a basketball while warming up before a match against the Malta Police Force team during an army and police joint sports day at the AFM's Luqa Barracks outside Valletta December 22, 2008....more
A shaft of light is cast onto the Armed Forces memorial during a service of remembrance on Armistice Day at the National Arboretum in Alrewas, central England November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People look down a tunnel shaft in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A rebel fighter takes position behind sandbags in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood, Syria, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A baby turtle crawls toward the sea sea after being released by residents of Ostional Beach in Santa Cruz, north of the Costa Rican capital San Jose, October 23, 2003. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A shaft of sunlight illuminates the face of an Iranian girl as she watches men beating themselves with iron chains inside Tehran's bazaar during the Shi'ite Ashura religious festival March 1, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy works in a cotton weaving shop in Kabul December 3, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Writing is seen on a home in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant runs through heavy rain during the beginning of the two-day opening festivities of the new soccer stadium Allianz-Arena in Munich May 30, 2005. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Panamanian member of community service organisation, Lions Clubs International, participates in a Parade of Nations through the streets of downtown Sydney June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Light shines through a window as commuters enter the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Worshippers hold up their hands towards a ray of light during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
