Pictures | Tue Jun 2, 2015 | 8:34pm BST

Shaft of light

A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A pedestrian wearing headphones and carrying a backpack casts a shadow as he walks through a shaft of light under a bridge in central Melbourne January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A pedestrian wearing headphones and carrying a backpack casts a shadow as he walks through a shaft of light under a bridge in central Melbourne January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2014
A pedestrian wearing headphones and carrying a backpack casts a shadow as he walks through a shaft of light under a bridge in central Melbourne January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
An assistant bullfighter waits before the start of a bullfight in the Maestranza bullring in Seville August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

An assistant bullfighter waits before the start of a bullfight in the Maestranza bullring in Seville August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2006
An assistant bullfighter waits before the start of a bullfight in the Maestranza bullring in Seville August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
A Bosnian prisoner stands in a metal workshop inside the country's biggest prison in Zenica October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Bosnian prisoner stands in a metal workshop inside the country's biggest prison in Zenica October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2008
A Bosnian prisoner stands in a metal workshop inside the country's biggest prison in Zenica October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman, injured in Saturday's earthquake, screams while being evacuated by helicopter from Melamchi, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A woman, injured in Saturday's earthquake, screams while being evacuated by helicopter from Melamchi, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A woman, injured in Saturday's earthquake, screams while being evacuated by helicopter from Melamchi, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A chick lies dead at a chicken farm in Wuhan in Hubei province, China, on February 7, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo

A chick lies dead at a chicken farm in Wuhan in Hubei province, China, on February 7, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A chick lies dead at a chicken farm in Wuhan in Hubei province, China, on February 7, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognised as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognised as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier prepares to throw a basketball while warming up before a match against the Malta Police Force team during an army and police joint sports day at the AFM's Luqa Barracks outside Valletta December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier prepares to throw a basketball while warming up before a match against the Malta Police Force team during an army and police joint sports day at the AFM's Luqa Barracks outside Valletta December 22, 2008....more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2008
An Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier prepares to throw a basketball while warming up before a match against the Malta Police Force team during an army and police joint sports day at the AFM's Luqa Barracks outside Valletta December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A shaft of light is cast onto the Armed Forces memorial during a service of remembrance on Armistice Day at the National Arboretum in Alrewas, central England November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A shaft of light is cast onto the Armed Forces memorial during a service of remembrance on Armistice Day at the National Arboretum in Alrewas, central England November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2007
A shaft of light is cast onto the Armed Forces memorial during a service of remembrance on Armistice Day at the National Arboretum in Alrewas, central England November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People look down a tunnel shaft in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

People look down a tunnel shaft in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2009
People look down a tunnel shaft in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A rebel fighter takes position behind sandbags in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood, Syria, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter takes position behind sandbags in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood, Syria, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A rebel fighter takes position behind sandbags in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood, Syria, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A baby turtle crawls toward the sea sea after being released by residents of Ostional Beach in Santa Cruz, north of the Costa Rican capital San Jose, October 23, 2003. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A baby turtle crawls toward the sea sea after being released by residents of Ostional Beach in Santa Cruz, north of the Costa Rican capital San Jose, October 23, 2003. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A baby turtle crawls toward the sea sea after being released by residents of Ostional Beach in Santa Cruz, north of the Costa Rican capital San Jose, October 23, 2003. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A shaft of sunlight illuminates the face of an Iranian girl as she watches men beating themselves with iron chains inside Tehran's bazaar during the Shi'ite Ashura religious festival March 1, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A shaft of sunlight illuminates the face of an Iranian girl as she watches men beating themselves with iron chains inside Tehran's bazaar during the Shi'ite Ashura religious festival March 1, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A shaft of sunlight illuminates the face of an Iranian girl as she watches men beating themselves with iron chains inside Tehran's bazaar during the Shi'ite Ashura religious festival March 1, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy works in a cotton weaving shop in Kabul December 3, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A boy works in a cotton weaving shop in Kabul December 3, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
A boy works in a cotton weaving shop in Kabul December 3, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Writing is seen on a home in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Writing is seen on a home in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2012
Writing is seen on a home in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant runs through heavy rain during the beginning of the two-day opening festivities of the new soccer stadium Allianz-Arena in Munich May 30, 2005. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant runs through heavy rain during the beginning of the two-day opening festivities of the new soccer stadium Allianz-Arena in Munich May 30, 2005. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
A participant runs through heavy rain during the beginning of the two-day opening festivities of the new soccer stadium Allianz-Arena in Munich May 30, 2005. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Panamanian member of community service organisation, Lions Clubs International, participates in a Parade of Nations through the streets of downtown Sydney June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A Panamanian member of community service organisation, Lions Clubs International, participates in a Parade of Nations through the streets of downtown Sydney June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2010
A Panamanian member of community service organisation, Lions Clubs International, participates in a Parade of Nations through the streets of downtown Sydney June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Light shines through a window as commuters enter the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Light shines through a window as commuters enter the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2013
Light shines through a window as commuters enter the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Worshippers hold up their hands towards a ray of light during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Worshippers hold up their hands towards a ray of light during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, April 26, 2008
Worshippers hold up their hands towards a ray of light during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The kibbutz life

The kibbutz life

The kibbutz life

The kibbutz life

The last few years have seen a surprising turnaround in kibbutzim in Israel, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they...

02 Jun 2015
The art of Cuba

The art of Cuba

The latest installment of the Havana Biennial art exhibit amid a thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations.

01 Jun 2015
Surfing Canada style

Surfing Canada style

Surfers gather on the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia.

01 Jun 2015
Calling all phone booths

Calling all phone booths

Public phone booths around the world.

01 Jun 2015

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

View More

