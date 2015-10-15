Shamans of Siberia
Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva...more
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bulak area on the bank of the Yenisei River during sunset outside the village of Elegest, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015....more
Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October...more
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl,...more
Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl,...more
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
