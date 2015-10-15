Edition:
Shamans of Siberia

Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva region, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practice two main religions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bulak area on the bank of the Yenisei River during sunset outside the village of Elegest, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

